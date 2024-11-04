Guess Who This Sweet Baby Turned Into!

Before this little cutie pie in a white onesie turned into a Hollywood actress, she was just the youngest of four, growing up in Atlanta, Georgia ... before heading off to L.A. to make her big dreams come true!

After making her movie debut in "A Cross To Bear" opposite Kim Fields, she starred in "12 Years a Slave" and of course, her brilliant performance in "Euphoria" playing Zendaya's sister put her on the map.