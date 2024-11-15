Pro Boxer Buster Douglas 'Memba Him?!

Former American boxer James "Buster" Douglas competed professionally from 1981-1999, however he was 30 years old when he rose to mega fame after his legendary Mike Tyson knock out in the Tokyo Dome back in 1990.

Buster was the underdog heading into the ring against Tyson during the 1990 match in Tokyo, but with strong jabs and forceful right hands, he became the first boxer to knock out Tyson -- ending his 3 year reign as heavyweight champion.