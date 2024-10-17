Guess Who This Lil' Guy In His Suit Turned into!

Before this cool boy in his suit turned into a rapper and actor, he was just chillin' on his dad's lap in Champaign, Illinois before moving to Atlanta, Georgia and studying music management at Georgia State University.

He's been a staple in the rap and hip hop industry for years, but he's also hit the big screen -- most notably as Tej Parker. He's too fast for y'all, so you better "get out the way." He's in his late-40s, but that doesn't stop him from sharing a shredded shot on the 'gram.