Guess Who This Happy Lil' Girl Turned Into!
Before this sweet lil' girl with red hair blossomed into an American actress and social media star, she was just reppin' her favorite movie in her "101 Dalmatians" tee ... she was enjoying dance practice at just 3 years old and attending theater class by age 5.
After graduating from the only arts school in Washington, she moved to Los Angeles and scored a Coca-Cola commercial in 2014. A couple years later she landed a starring role on a popular Netflix show alongside Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.
Need one more clue? Cheryl Blossom!