Ronna in the Movie 'Go' 'Memba Her?!

Former Canadian actress Sarah Polley was 20 years old when she played Ronna -- the drug dealing store clerk turned speed bump who's living paycheck to paycheck -- in the comedy/crime film "Go" back in 1999.

Sarah shared the big screen and played opposite Timothy Olyphant as a fellow drug dealer wanting to scare Ronna, Todd Gaines, Scott Wolf as the dude lookin' to score some ecstasy, Adam and Katie Holmes as the cashier and Ronna's less confident co-worker, Claire Montgomery.