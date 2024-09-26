Salsa Dancer Javier in 'Along Came Polly' 'Memba Him?!
Sexy Salsa Dancer Javier In 'Along Came Polly' 'Memba Him?!
American actor Jsu Garcia was 40 years old when he played Javier -- the sexy salsa dancer -- playing opposite Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller in the classic rom-com film "Along Came Polly" back in 2004.
Hollywood greats, Ben Stiller played the risk assessment analyst and germaphobe with IBS, Reuben Feffer, Jennifer Aniston played the waitress, risk-taker and lover of salsa dancing with a pet ferret, Polly Prince and Debra Messing played Ben's wife who cheats on him on their honeymoon.
Other cast worthy mentions include Philip Seymour Hoffman and Hank Azaria and Alec Baldwin.
"Let it rain! Rain dance!"