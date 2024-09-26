Salsa Dancer Javier in 'Along Came Polly' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jsu Garcia was 40 years old when he played Javier -- the sexy salsa dancer -- playing opposite Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller in the classic rom-com film "Along Came Polly" back in 2004.

Hollywood greats, Ben Stiller played the risk assessment analyst and germaphobe with IBS, Reuben Feffer, Jennifer Aniston played the waitress, risk-taker and lover of salsa dancing with a pet ferret, Polly Prince and Debra Messing played Ben's wife who cheats on him on their honeymoon.