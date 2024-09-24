Amy Szalinski in 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Amy O'Neill was 18 years old when she played Amy Szalinski -- the cheerful, tiny teenager and oldest Szalinksi child who loves the Beach Boys -- in the family comedy/film "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids" back in 1989.

Amy was part of an ensemble cast including Rick Moranis as the inventor and scientist, Wayne, Robert Oliveri who takes after his father with inventing miscellaneous things, Nick and Thomas Wilson Brown as the dreamy next-door neighbor, Little Russ Thompson.