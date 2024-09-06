Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Blues Traveler Frontman John Popper 'Memba Him?!

Blues Traveler Frontman John Popper 'Memba Him?!

American musician and songwriter John Popper -- best known for his buttery vocals and crazy harmonica solos -- was 27 years old when his band, Blues Traveler, popped off in the mid-'90s with popular songs like "Hook" and "Run-Around!"

Two years after its release, Popper's composing brilliance scored him credit and recognition at the 1996 Grammys ... "Run-Around" won the award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

In 2016, Popper performed both of these hits for Bernie Sanders' "A Future to Believe In" rally.

Guess what he looks like now three decades later!

