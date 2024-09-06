Blues Traveler Frontman John Popper 'Memba Him?!

American musician and songwriter John Popper -- best known for his buttery vocals and crazy harmonica solos -- was 27 years old when his band, Blues Traveler, popped off in the mid-'90s with popular songs like "Hook" and "Run-Around!"

Two years after its release, Popper's composing brilliance scored him credit and recognition at the 1996 Grammys ... "Run-Around" won the award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.