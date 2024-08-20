Guess Who This Precious Baby Turned Into!

Before this hungry kiddo enjoying a snack in her highchair was dancing and singing in high school, she was just runnin' around Cali with her younger sis and kicking off her career at just 10 years old.

This Hollywood gal has done it all! Her first acting gig was on CBS's "Still Standing." She's even released a few albums ... Perhaps you saw her pop up as a goldfish on "The Masked Singer."

But, there's no doubt her breakout role came alongside Zac Efron's rise to stardom ...