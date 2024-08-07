'American Idol' Judge Kara DioGuardi 'Memba Her?!

American songwriter and record producer Kara DioGuardi was in her late 30s when she was a judge on the popular singing competition show "American Idol" back in 2010 -- and made headlines when she flashed her bikini bod during the season 8 finale.

Sitting smack-dab in the middle of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul ... DioGuardi's time on "American Idol" came to an end after season 9, but she continued to make moves ... like signing Jason Derulo and landing herself as head judge on Bravo's singing competition show "Platinum Hit" in 2011.