The Darkness Singer Justin Hawkins 'Memba Him?!

English musician and singer Justin Hawkins rose to stardom along with his band, The Darkness, when he was in his late 20s with hit song "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" back in 2003 -- peaking at number two on the UK Singles Chart.

Known for his high-pitched singing, the catchy song made its way to the states and was quite popular in the early 2000s.

Today, Hawkins is still rockin' out ... He appeared as Chameleon on the UK's "The Masked Singer"