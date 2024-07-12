Max In '90210' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Josh Zuckerman was in his mid-20s when he first started playing Max Miller -- the intelligent technological entrepreneur and Naomi's hubby -- in the 2011 CW remake of the "90210" series.

Josh was part of an ensemble cast including AnnaLynne McCord as the wealthy and popular party planner, Naomi, Shenae Grimes as the bubbly and pure-hearted gal from Kansas who moved to Beverly Hills for high school, Annie and Matt Lanter as the troubled and handsome bartender, Liam.