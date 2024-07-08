Dwayne In 'A Different World' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Kadeem Hardison was in his early 20s when he first started playing the lovable nerd Dwayne Wayne -- known for his flip-up shades -- in the long-running college comedy "A Different World" back in 1987.

Joining Kadeem on set included Jasmine Guy as the spoiled art buyer who eventually marries Dwayne, Whitley, Darryl M. Bell as the musician and Dwayne's roommate and best friend, Ron and Charnele Brown as Whitley's roommate who cozies up to Ron, Kimberly.