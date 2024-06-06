Steffie In 'Carlito's Way' 'Memba Her?!

In her early 20's, Canada native and actress Ingrid Rogers was cast to play Steffie -- a waitress at the El Paraíso nightclub and Benny's free-loving girlfriend -- in the 1993 crime-thriller movie "Carlito's Way."

Rogers played opposite Al Pacino as the criminal trying to turn his life around after jail, Carlito, Sean Penn as Carlito's manipulative defense attorney attempting to take over the NYC drug trade, David and Penelope Ann Miller as the ballet dancer, stripper and Carlito's ex, Gail.