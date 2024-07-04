Jasmine In 'Grown Ups' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Madison Riley was 20 years old when she was cast as Jasmine Hilliard -- Rob's hot daughter who provides eye candy during a 4th of July reunion for her Dad's middle school buddies -- in Adam Sandler's comedy film "Grown Ups" back in 2010.

Joining Madison at the lake included Rob Schneider as Jasmine's Dad with several failed marriages, Rob Hilliard, Kevin James who loves Kentucky Fried Chicken and his family, Eric, David Spade as being the cool kid turned poor Bachelor, Marcus and Chris Rock as the stay-at-home Dad, Kurt.

And, of course ... Adam Sandler played the rich Hollywood agent with the hot wife, Lenny.