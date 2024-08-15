Lavagirl in 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Taylor Dooley was just 12 years old when she played Lavagirl -- Max's imaginary superheroine and fiery, Lavagirl in the 2005 action film "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D."

Dooley shared the big screen with Taylor Lautner as the heroic king of the ocean who grew up caring for sharks, Sharkboy, Cayden Boyd as the lonely boy who dreams of escaping the real world, Max and George Lopez as both Max's teacher in real life AND his enemy as Mr. Electric.