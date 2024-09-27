Guess Who This Funny Girly Turned Into!

Guess Who This Funny Girl Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie in her batter's helmet was hitting home runs as an actress, comedian and producer ... she was named after her four siblings who all grew up in Philadelphia, and she was just absolutely obsessed with comedy!
She's paved the way for content creators and comedians dating back to 2014 when she gathered a following on social media and went viral from her "Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date" series.
Still not sure who this could be? She's commonly known for playing the comedic 2nd grade teacher on the hit show "Abbott Elementary."