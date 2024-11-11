Stray Cats Singer Brian Setzer 'Memba Him?!

American musician Brian Setzer was in his mid-20s when he gained fame with his retro rockabilly band Stray Cats -- landing on the music charts with hit songs like "(She's) Sexy + 17" and "Stray Cat Strut" back in in '80s.

After The Stray Cats parted ways in 1984, Setzer kicked off his solo career and was the opening act for the rock band, The Honeydrippers.

In the 1990s, Brian returned back to the music scene with the band, The Brian Setzer Orchestra.