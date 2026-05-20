Michigan Tenants Say They Caught Landlord Having Sex In Their Home

Play video content Video: Michigan Renters Claim Landlord Was Caught Having Sex in Their Home Fox 2 Detroit

A couple renting a home in Michigan say their landlord came over to do some repairs while they were gone, and he ended up redecorating a woman's walls ... they say they have him on video having sex with a woman in their living room!!!

Javon Crawford, the tenant, told FOX 2 Detroit he was at the hospital with his wife when they started getting notifications on their home security camera ... they checked the footage and saw their landlord in the nude, banging a woman on some furniture.

Javon says he and his wife watched in horror as their landlord made himself very comfortable ... they say the sex lasted for about an hour and the guy even went into their kitchen and made himself a sandwich ... all while in the buff.

FOX 2 obtained some of the footage and you see a man in between a woman's raised legs. Javon says that's his landlord. The news station tracked down the landlord and confronted him with the footage, but he declined to comment.

Javon wonders if the landlord has done this before ... he says the guy seemed way to comfortable for this to be his first time having sex in a tenants home.

No word on who the landlord's sexual partner is.

Javon says he had to deep clean the home because his wife is a germaphobe ... and they turned the footage over to law enforcement, with cops investigating to see if there's a potential crime.