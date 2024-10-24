Taryn in 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and model Jennifer Rubin was in her mid-20s when she became best known for playing the troubled asylum teen, Taryn, in the 1987 slasher sequel "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors."

Joining Jen on the big screen included Robert Englund as the undead serial killer, Freddy Krueger, Heather Langenkamp as the new intern at the Westin Hills Asylum, Nancy Thompson, and Patricia Arquette who was finally able to defend herself against Freddy as a Dream Warrior, Kristen Parker.