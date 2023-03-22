Cody In 'Scary Movie 3' 'Memba Him?!

Chicago native Drew Mikuska was just 8 years old when he was cast as Cody -- the young, innocent boy who is often neglected, injured and helps his mother find love -- in the 2003 Horror/Comedy film "Scary Movie 3."

Mikuska shared the big screen with Anna Faris as Cody's mom who loves him dearly but sometimes forgets about his existence, Cindy, Charlie Sheen as the creepy minister living on a farm, Tom Logan and Regina Hall as Cindy's hilarious and sarcastic best friend, Brenda Meeks.