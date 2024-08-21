Dorian Tyrell In 'The Mask' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Peter Greene was in his late 20s when he played Dorian Tyrell -- one of the star mobsters and the scary villain of Edge City vying to rule the kingdom -- in the comedy/fantasy film "The Mask" back in 1994.

Greene shared the eerie set with Jim Carrey as the handsome, nerdy banker who turns into "The Mask," Stanley Ipkiss, Cameron Diaz as Dorian's girlfriend who actually falls for Stanley, Tina Carlyle and Peter Riegert as the nerdy Lt. of Edge City on the hunt to track down "The Mask," Mitch Kellaway.