Luke In 'First Kid' 'Memba Him?!

Former child actor Brock Pierce was just a teen when he played Luke -- the president's rebellious 13-year-old son -- in the Disney comedy film "First Kid" back in 1996.

Brock hit the big screen with co-star Sinbad as the Secret Service agent assigned to protect Luke and Art LaFleur as the White House's security chief, Morton.

His role in "First Kid" came full circle when he ran for an independent candidate in the 2020 U.S. Election.