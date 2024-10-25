Guess Who This Dressed Up Princess Turned Into!

Before this Texas native and cutie pie in pink turned into an American actress and singer, she was moving to Edgewood, Florida with her rents and lil' bro, and dressing up as her favorite princess for Halloween.

Contrary to her days as a princess, one of her most recognizable roles was playing a vampire, where she drank the blood of Ian Somerhalder's character. She also played the fantasy roles in "The Originals" and "Legacies."