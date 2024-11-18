David Byrne from 'Talking Heads' 'Memba Him?!
Scottish-American musician David Byrne was in his early 20s when he became a founding member, principal songwriter, lead singer, and guitarist of the American new weave band Talking Heads back in 1975.
Out of the eight Talking Heads albums, four hit gold status and two others were certified double-platinum. The band's innovative and popular music videos were commonly featured on MTV.
In 1988, Byrne launched his solo career, but that didn't stop the band being celebrated around the world: In 2002, the Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of Fame!