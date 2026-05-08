President Trump's Media Company Reports $405 Million In Losses
President Trump Media Company Reports Yuuuuge Losses
President Trump's media company took a huge loss in the first quarter ... to the tune of over $405 million.
Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., the parent company for Trump's social media platform Truth Social, reported a $405,900,000 net loss in the first three months of 2026 ... according to a company earnings report.
For the first quarter, Trump Media says they had $871,200 in net sales ... up 6% year over year.
In the company earnings report released Friday, Trump Media reported a $387.8 Million adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss ... claiming the "vast bulk" of the losses were "non-cash losses including unrealized losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities ($368.7 million), accreted interest ($11.5 million), and stock based compensation ($11.8 million)."
The figures come after a leadership shakeup at Trump Media ... with POTUS replacing CEO Devin Nunes, the former Congressman from California, with Kevin McGurn.
It's not all bad for Trump Media ... they say they have $2.2 Billion in financial assets and $17.9 Million in positive operating cash flow.