President Trump's Media Company Reports $405 Million In Losses

President Trump's media company took a huge loss in the first quarter ... to the tune of over $405 million.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., the parent company for Trump's social media platform Truth Social, reported a $405,900,000 net loss in the first three months of 2026 ... according to a company earnings report.

For the first quarter, Trump Media says they had $871,200 in net sales ... up 6% year over year.

In the company earnings report released Friday, Trump Media reported a $387.8 Million adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss ... claiming the "vast bulk" of the losses were "non-cash losses including unrealized losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities ($368.7 million), accreted interest ($11.5 million), and stock based compensation ($11.8 million)."

The figures come after a leadership shakeup at Trump Media ... with POTUS replacing CEO Devin Nunes, the former Congressman from California, with Kevin McGurn.