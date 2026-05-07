Mark Hamill Blasted by White House for A.I. Image of Donald Trump in Grave

Mark Hamill went to the Dark Side on President Donald Trump ... and now the White House is firing back with the force.

The "Star Wars" icon is catching major heat after posting an A.I.-generated image showing Trump lying lifeless in a shallow grave beneath a headstone reading "Donald J. Trump 1946-2026" ... alongside the words, "If Only."

Hamill doubled down in the caption, too ... writing that he hopes Trump lives long enough to see an "inevitable devastating loss in the midterms," be "impeached, convicted & humiliated," and remembered in history as disgraced "forevermore."

Trump's White House wasted no time unloading on the actor.

The administration's Rapid Response 47 account on X blasted Hamill as "one sick individual," while accusing him of contributing to the kind of rhetoric they say has fueled multiple assassination attempts against the president.

The account posted ... "These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves."

Hamill’s been one of Trump's loudest celebrity critics for years ... even revealing in a past interview he and his wife considered moving overseas after Trump's 2024 reelection victory. Back then, Hamill slammed Trump over what he called "bullying" and "incompetence" ... while comparing modern American politics to a "thick, sprawling political novel."