Mark Hamill Appears at White House Briefing, Calls Biden 'Joe-B-Wan Kenobi'

Mark Hamill says the force is strong with this White House, appearing at a press briefing to cap off the week and sing the praises of President Biden, whom he's already nicknamed.

The legendary actor surprised the press corp Friday -- appearing alongside press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and explaining how he got to meet the prez ... highlighting some of his legislative accomplishments.

Hamill eventually opened up the floor to questions -- with one reporter asking about MH's meeting with POTUS. While he's cagey on exactly what he and Biden talked about, he does admit he christened JB as "Joe-B-Wan Kenobi" -- and it got a laugh out of the room.

Hamill admits this wasn't his first trip to the W.H., saying he also stopped by the Carter and Obama White Houses ... but, this meeting sounds more intimate -- totally out of this world.

Like we said ... the visit comes a day before May 4th -- a holiday for Star Wars fans -- so, looks like a smart PR move on the White House's part to drum up some attention and support for the President as he heads into a tough election cycle.

Of course, it probably wasn't a hard get. Hamill's a lifelong Democrat supporter ... and, he's taken lots of big shots at Biden's general election opponent, Donald Trump, in the past.