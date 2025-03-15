Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber From 'The Mandalorian' Going to Auction

May The Force Be With You ....

"The Mandalorian" fans will be pulling out their wallets and saying "This is the way" for this new auction item ... a lightsaber used in the show and wielded by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill!

GWS Auction has put the saber up for sale ... starting the bidding at $25K -- so, a super Star Wars fan is going to need to empty the bank account for this one.

According to the site, two versions of the lightsaber -- a metal one called a "hero" lightsaber used for close-up shots and inserts and a lighter "stunt" lightsaber used in general shots and action sequences. This is the stunt lightsaber.

If you don't know ... Hamill appeared in a few episodes of the hit Disney+ show -- including one where he used a lightsaber to tear through a series of enemies on a battleship.

A body double was used too ... and, then the two performers were merged using CGI technology. Check out the scene for yourself -- it's pretty impressive tech.

Luke's lightsaber has been put in a "custom-designed, museum-quality display that perfectly captures the essence of a vintage Star Wars toy" to pay homage to the series old school aesthetic while keeping it from damage ... pretty important since it's going for at leasrt 25 Gs.

The auction goes live on March 22 ... and, it appears bidding needs to be done in increments of $2,000 -- so, this collectible could break the bank.