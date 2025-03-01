Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Harrison Ford to Skip Oscars After Shingles Diagnosis

Harrison Ford has had a change of plans ... and he will no longer be presenting at the Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles, TMZ has confirmed.

The "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" icon is skipping Sunday's big event altogether so he can rest at home.

Ford dropped out of the event Saturday morning ... EW was first to report the news.

harrison ford and mark hammil
Interestingly enough ... not long after the news about Ford was out ... the Academy announced Mark Hamill had been added to present at the event, but we don't know 100% if he's filling in for his ol' pal.

Prior to having to drop out of the Oscars ... Ford attended the 2025 SAG Awards last weekend, where he playfully interrupted his Shrinking costar Jessica Williams' opening introduction during the Netflix broadcast.

Harrison was announced as one of many announcers at Sunday's event -- alongside Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Rachel Zegler, and 2025 Best Supporting Actress nominee Zoe Saldaña.

Get well soon, Dr. Jones!

