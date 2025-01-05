Celebs Rub Elbows Behind the Scenes at 2025 Golden Globes

Fans at home get to see who wins each Golden Globe ... but, a whole lot more happens behind the scenes -- and, we've got all the exciting pics for you to peruse

Kylie Jenner made an appearance at the Globes this year, attending with her longtime boyfriend Timothée Chalamet ... and posing with Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Zendaya couldn't help but crack a smile at the event... though it's unclear if she knows about the rampant rumors surrounding her supposed engagement.

And, two legends in the acting world -- Harrison Ford and Glenn Close -- posed together for the cameras ... and, almost certainly compared award counts when the cameras turned off.

These stars were far from the only ones who glittered in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ... with Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Michelle Yeoh, Sarah Paulson, Salma Hayek, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone hanging around too -- among many others.