Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebs Rub Elbows Behind the Scenes at 2025 Golden Globes

2025 Golden Globes Stars Celebrate Behind the Scenes ... Celeb Couples, Families, Friendship & More!!!

2025 Golden Globes -- Behind The Scenes
Launch Gallery
Behind The Scenes Launch Gallery
Getty

Fans at home get to see who wins each Golden Globe ... but, a whole lot more happens behind the scenes -- and, we've got all the exciting pics for you to peruse

Tons of celebs were spotted at the event ... from family members like Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara, to costars-turned-besties like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and even soon-to-be newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

0105-golden-globes-2025-behind-the-scenes-photos-primary-5
Getty

Kylie Jenner made an appearance at the Globes this year, attending with her longtime boyfriend Timothée Chalamet ... and posing with Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

0105-golden-globes-2025-behind-the-scenes-photos-primary-3
Getty

Zendaya couldn't help but crack a smile at the event... though it's unclear if she knows about the rampant rumors surrounding her supposed engagement.

0105-golden-globes-2025-behind-the-scenes-photos-primary-2
Getty

And, two legends in the acting world -- Harrison Ford and Glenn Close -- posed together for the cameras ... and, almost certainly compared award counts when the cameras turned off.

All The Best Looks From the 2025 Golden Globes
Launch Gallery
Must-See Looks From The Golden Globes Launch Gallery
Getty

These stars were far from the only ones who glittered in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ... with Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Michelle Yeoh, Sarah Paulson, Salma Hayek, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone hanging around too -- among many others.

Luigi Mangione-INLINE-MONDAY

The fashion was off the charts ... and, so was the fun!

related articles