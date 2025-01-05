Celebrity Exes Who Could Reunite at the 2025 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are an event to celebrate the best the film industry has to offer ... and, they're also a hotbed for potentially awakward conversations -- 'cause a lot of stars have a chance to run into their exes.

The 2025 edition of one of Hollywood's biggest events is set to kick off in less than a couple of hours ... and, several celebs who used to attend these kinds of things together are now going either solo or with their new partners.

Now, not all of these couples dated recently ... take Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thronton who were married from 2000 to 2003. Both are up for awards this year -- Angelina for her movie "Maria" and Billy for his TV show "Landman."

Billy's said the two remain good friends despite divorcing more than 20 years ago ... which is much more than she can say about Brad Pitt -- with whom she just settled an acrimonious divorce.

Speaking of Jolie, she once dated Colin Farrell too ... who is presenting at the show tonight. So possibly another ex she could bump into.

More recent couples who have split include Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone ... who started dating after meeting on "The Amazing Spider-Man" -- and had an on-and-off romance from 2010 to 2015.

Emma's since gotten married -- and, there doesn't seem to be any awkwardness between her and AG.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan and Leighton Meester will also be there ... and, they dated for two years after meeting on "Gossip Girl." Leighton's married now ... so, no reason to gossip about these two!