Michael J. Fox Inspired Representation of Parkinson's in 'Shrinking'

Michael J. Fox has helped a lot of people fighting Parkinson's disease over the years ... and, he's even informing how it's portrayed in a Golden Globe-nominated show.

Bill Lawrence -- co-creator of the Apple TV+ show "Shrinking" -- told People the 63-year-old actor served as an inspiration for one of the characters who is diagnosed with the neurological condition.

If you haven't seen the show, spoiler alert ... season 2 sees Harrison Ford's character stoically face Parkinson's while continuing to work as a therapist.

Lawrence and co-creator Brett Goldstein have a personal connection to the disorder -- both of their fathers have Parkinson's ... and Lawrence says it means a lot to write about something so close to his own life.

Bill says Michael J. Fox served as his first mentor -- the two worked "Spin City" from 1996 to 2002, during which time Fox publicly announced his diagnosis ... and he wanted to portray the disease "in hopefully an inspiring and not sad or tragic way.”

Lawrence says he was inspired by the way Fox took the disease in stride despite the difficulties of living with it ... continuing to work as hard as anyone else Bill knows.

BL says Fox's influence will be seen prominently in season 3 of the show ... which will probably come to the streamer next year. Season 2 aired this fall -- and garnered two Golden Globe nominations for the ceremony, which goes down on January 5.

Ford and Jason Segel are both nominated for acting awards for their performances. Segel was also nominated for his work in season 1 though he lost to Jeremy Allen White for his work in "The Bear."