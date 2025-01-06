Golden Globes After-Parties 2025, Celebs Serve Glam, Gossip & Good Vibes

The 2025 Golden Globes after-parties lit up L.A. with winners showing off their hardware and other celebs crashing the scene to toast award season's kickoff in style.

Step into the packed Golden Globes after-parties at L.A.'s hottest spots -- Funke, Spago, Marea, and the iconic Chateau Marmont on Sunday night, where winner Kieran Culkin was all smiles, while Zoe Saldana sparkled -- literally -- with her trophy in tow.

"Baby Reindeer" star Jessica Gunning also rocked up with her trophy and an even bigger smile, proving the best accessory was pure joy as she posed alongside Kevin Bacon.

Kate Beckinsale showed up for the vibes, not the trophies -- bubbly in hand and living her best life, mingling with her A-list crew.

Sofía Vergara stole the spotlight as always, commanding center stage as she posed up a storm with her crew, including Eiza González, who matched her in a stunning all-black ensemble.

Play video content TMZ.com

Harrison Ford and Tilda Swinton were out signing autographs and snapping pics, proving the Hollywood fanfare is alive and thriving.