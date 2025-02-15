Rihanna Shares Sweet A$AP Rocky V-Day Post After Being Called Out in Dramatic Court Day

Play video content

If there was any doubt Rihanna was ride or die for A$AP Rocky amid his ongoing assault trial ... she made it quite clear with a Valentine's post Friday night.

RiRi shared a PDA and loved-up tribute to her bae via several snaps and video with the caption ... "Get u a valentine that still writes love letters 😉💌."

Most of the tribute was of the long-time couple holding hands and goofing around in Paris ... including them smooching in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The joy shown in the IG post was a long cry from how the couple spent their dramatic Valentine's Day ... both in an L.A. courtroom for closing statements from the prosecution in A$AP's assault trial.

Play video content 2/13/25 TMZ.com

Rihanna has been in attendance several times for A$AP ... and even brought the couple's two children with her on Thursday ... which triggered a crazy moment on Friday, when she was there again -- but solo.

Play video content

District Attorney John Lewin went out of his way to make it clear to the jury they should not be swayed by the appearance of the superstar and the couple's sons -- RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months.

Lewin went so far as to tell the jury a couple of times ... "you are not allowed" to consider RiRi's star status and what A$AP going to prison would mean to the kids and family as a whole.

Play video content TMZ.com

More fireworks happened when in the middle of closing arguments, A$AP's lawyer and the state engaged in a war of words.

Joe Tacopina -- the defense counsel for Rocky -- delivered more of his ending remarks Friday morning ... during which he repeatedly claimed A$AP Relli, Rocky's former friend turned assault accuser, perjured himself.

Play video content

Prosecutors took issue with the terminology ... and, prosecutors objected to the language during the argument -- though the judge ultimately allowed it.

Rocky is accused of firing a handgun at Relli during an altercation back in November 2021 ... and is facing up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

Play video content 2/14/25 TMZ.com