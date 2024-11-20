Jorge Villalobos In 'Meet The Fockers' 'Memba Him?!

Actor Ray Santiago was 20 years old when he played Jorge -- the alleged son of Gaylord "Greg" Focker -- in the sequel rom-com film "Meet The Fockers" back in 2004.

Ray was part of an ensemble cast including Ben Stiller as the the awkward and funny nurse, Greg and Teri Polo as the school teacher and expecting mom-to-be, Pamela Martha Focker.

Other worthy cast mentions include Dustin Hoffman as Greg's fun and eccentric father, Bernie and Barbra Streisand as the down-to-earth sex therapist and Greg's mother, Roz.