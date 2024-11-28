Guess Who This Feasting Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this sweet little girl in her white dress turned into an American actress, she was just growing up in Boston, Massachusetts, chowin' down on some tasty grub and thriving in her 8th-grade drama class!

She started in the entertainment biz as a stand-up comedian -- performing a set on Comedy Central's "Up Next" -- which led her to the series "Ayo and Rachel Are Single." She's teamed up with friends and costars Molly Gordon and Ben Platt on several projects.