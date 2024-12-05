Keecia In 'The Hot Chick' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Maritza Murray was 22 years old when she played Keecia AKA "Ling Ling" -- the culturally confused friend with the awkward mom -- in the rom-com film "The Hot Chick" back in 2002.

Maritza shared the big screen with a star-studded cast including Rachel McAdams as the mean 18-year-old and cheerleader, Jessica, Anna Faris as one of the popular girls and Jessica's bestie, April and Rob Schneider as the criminal who switches bodies with Jessica, playing both Clive and Jessica.