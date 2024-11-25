Nicole 'Tie-Dye Girl' In 'The Parent Trap' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Courtney Woods was just a pre-teen when she was cast as Nicole AKA "Tie-Dye Girl" -- the strong and mighty camper at Camp Walden who can pull a yellow duffel out of a big pile with no problem -- in the 1998 family/comedy film "The Parent Trap."
Courtney shared the big screen with Lindsay Lohan as playing twins separated at birth, Annie and Hallie, Natasha Richardson as the beautiful wedding dress designer and mother from London, Elizabeth James and Dennis Quaid as the charming and wealthy vineyard owner and father, Nick Parker.