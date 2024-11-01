Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Heather Donahue In 'The Blair Witch Project' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Heather Donahue was in her mid-20s when she shot to stardom after she played the teary-eyed student and amateur filmmaker who is featured in the found footage creepy film "The Blair Witch Project" back in 1999.

Heather Donahue shared the shaky screen in the documentary-style scary movie with Joshua Leonard ... who disappears into the haunted forest while looking for a way out, and of course Mike Williams ... who dumps the useless map into the river before being found in the basement in the creepy final moments of the film.

Guess what the queen of scream looks like now!

