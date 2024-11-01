Heather Donahue in 'The Blair Witch Project' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Heather Donahue was in her mid-20s when she shot to stardom after she played the teary-eyed student and amateur filmmaker who is featured in the found footage creepy film "The Blair Witch Project" back in 1999.

Heather Donahue shared the shaky screen in the documentary-style scary movie with Joshua Leonard ... who disappears into the haunted forest while looking for a way out, and of course Mike Williams ... who dumps the useless map into the river before being found in the basement in the creepy final moments of the film.