TMZ Staff's Halloween 2024 Costumes

Spooky season is going out with a bang at the TMZ office ... and our staff is pulling out all the stops for Halloween, with costumes from the biggest moments of the year in pop culture ... and some classics too.

Harvey's setting the tone as Lana Del Rey's alligator tour guide husband Jeremy Dufrene ... and we've also got a fun spin on Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest.

Post Malone's getting a shout-out ... and we've got his favorite NFL team covered, with a trio of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Other highlights include Erik and Lyle Menendez ... plus Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from "The Simple Life." Can't wait for the reboot!!!

Our lawyers made a quick turnaround on their costume ... pregnant Gisele Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu trainer baby daddy Joaquim Valente. These dudes never miss.

Charles is recreating an iconic Bob Marley moment ... soccer ball and all.

Ben Affleck and some Dunkin' Donuts coffee is always a staple around here come October 31 ... and we got a couple different versions this year.

With the election next week, political costumes are more popular than other years ... so check out the childless cat lady and Donald Trump.

Hulu's hit reality TV show "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is also getting some love ... and there's lots more goodies in the gallery, so click on through.