All The Must-See Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2024!

The celebs are going all out for their Halloween 'fits, and we're rounding up the best costumes from this year's spooky season! Hope your trick-or-treat buckets and bags are empty, 'cuz we're about to fill you up with some Halloween goodies!

No question Tyga had a pro team help pull off his "Tales from the Crypt" look, but he absolutely crushed it, while Alix Earle fully committed to her Cheshire Cat transformation -- posing on a magic shroom 🍄!

The Chainsmokers, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, cooked up a spot-on rendition as Remy Ratatouille and Linguini ...

Step aside Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega, because Madi Monroe and Avani Gregg nailed Sabrina's "Taste" music video impersonation.

And once and for all, click your heels 3 times for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's "The Wizard of Oz" costumes!