Kyrsten Sinema No Longer Sleeping With Married Man, BF’s Divorce Finalized

Kyrsten Sinema is no longer sleeping with a married man -- because her boyfriend Matthew Ammel’s divorce has now been finalized -- TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a North Carolina judge signed off on Matthew and his now-ex, Heather Ammel, being legally single on March 30, 2026.

The judge granted Matthew an "absolute divorce" from Heather. The order says Matthew is a resident of Arizona. Official records show Matthew and Krysten are associated with the same $2 million home in the state.

Matthew filed for divorce in January 2026. The former couple wed in 2010 and share three children.

The divorce came several months after Heather sued the former U.S. Senator from Arizona for allegedly breaking up her marriage with Matthew.

Kyrsten admitted she slept with Matthew but asked for the suit to be tossed. She claimed she never slept with Matthew in North Carolina, where the lawsuit was filed. The politician did acknowledge banging Matthew in various other states.