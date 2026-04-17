Kyrsten Sinema's Alleged Private Texts To Married BF Revealed in Court

Kyrsten Sinema got grilled by the woman suing the ex-senator for breaking up her marriage – and now the pissed off wife is revealing their heated text exchange.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Heather Ammel, the estranged wife of Kyrsten’s boyfriend Matthew Ammel, slammed the former U.S. Senator from Arizona for allegedly misrepresenting the facts about their affair in court.

Heather said before Kyrsten ruined her marriage, she had a “good and loving marriage and genuine love” with her husband.

She said after Matthew took a 2023 trip with Kyrsten -- in his role as her bodyguard -- he appeared "uncomfortable.”

She recalled meeting Kyrsten at a U2 concert while with Matthew. Heather said the politician told her, “I feel like I already know you, because I’ve heard so much about you from Matt.”

She said she personally witnessed Matthew receive texts from Kyrsten, including one that had a photo of Kyrsten “wrapped in a towel.” She says the picture "showed her bare upper back with cupping bruises.” In another alleged message, Heather said Krysten asked Matthew to bring MDMA (aka molly or ecstacy) on a work trip, so “she could guide him through a psychedelic experience.”

Heather said the former senator also texted her husband during Biden’s State of the Union address to say she wasn’t attending, because “she didn’t need to listen to some old man, President Biden, talk about the legislation that she wrote.”

She also claims Matthew and Kyrsten “messaged about having sex missionary style with the lights on[.]"

Heather said in October 2024, she saw Kyrsten message her husband, “I miss you. Putting my hand on your heart. I’ll see you soon.”

Heather said she responded to the message writing, “Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family.”

As TMZ previously reported, Heather sued Kyrsten in North Carolina in September 2025, one of the few states to allow a partner to sue a third party for playing a role in a marriage ending.

Heather claimed Kyrsten hired Matthew as her bodyguard and then started a romance with him.