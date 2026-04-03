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Blake Lively Goes Dragon Mode After Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Carved Up

Blake Lively The 🐉 Has Awoken!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Blake Lively is going dragon mode after a judge tossed out her sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni ... she says the "heart" of her lawsuit is still intact, and she's looking forward to her day in court.

The "It Ends With Us" actress just posted a long statement on social media, reacting to a judge's Thursday ruling that portions of her sexual harassment claims could not go to a jury.

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Blake says she's grateful for the ruling ... because her claims of retaliation are still intact.

She writes ... "The last thing I wanted in my life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others."

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TMZ TIMELINE: JUSTIN BALDONI & BLAKE LIVELY
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Blake says she spoke up on behalf of herself and other women who have suffered from online abuse.

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She concludes ... "I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims. I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it. 🐉"

The dragon emoji is particularly interesting ... Blake allegedly referred to husband Ryan Reynolds and former friend Taylor Swift as her "dragons" in a text to Baldoni. Or maybe she just digs the emoji.

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