Kyrsten Sinema Sued for Allegedly Breaking Up Bodyguard's Marriage

You Ruined My Marriage -- Now It's Time To Pay Up!

Former U.S. Senator for Arizona Kyrsten Sinema is being sued by a woman who claims the ex-lawmaker had a relationship with her husband while in office ... and the woman claims Sinema used campaign funds to fund the affair.

A civil lawsuit filed in North Carolina by a woman named Heather Ammel claims Sinema destroyed Ammel's marriage with her estranged husband, Matthew, by carrying on an affair with him while he was part of Sinema's security detail.

Ammel claims Matthew began working for Sinema in 2022 ... who allegedly sent him "romantic and lascivious" messages in frequent communications on the Signal encryption app. Heather and Matthew were married for 14 years and share three children.

Matthew, who accompanied Sinema on trips to places across the country and to Europe, allegedly stopped wearing his wedding ring in the summer of 2024, as Ammel claims he said he didn't want to make it seem like Sinema "was putting her hands on a married man" in public. The suit claims Sinema used campaign funds to pay for trips and other expenses in the alleged affair.

Ammel also claims Sinema encouraged Matthew to bring MDMA -- AKA Ecstasy -- on a work trip so she "could guide him through a psychedelic experience."

Ammel alleges Sinema messaged Matthew about seeing him in October 2024, and Ammel responded by texting back, "Are you having an affair with my husband? You took a married man away from his family."

Matthew and Heather separated in November 2024, and he filed for divorce earlier this month. He remains in a relationship with Sinema, KSAZ-TV reports. Sinema's term ended in January last year.