Kyrsten Sinema Admits to Having Affair With Former Bodyguard

Kyrsten Sinema says she did in fact sleep with her bodyguard while he was still married ... admitting as much in legal docs -- though she says his estranged wife shouldn't be allowed to sue her in North Carolina for it.

The former Arizona senator filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit in which she's being sued by her lover's estranged wife in North Carolina Thursday. In the papers, she admits she and Matthew Ammel began an affair about five months before he separated from his wife, Heather Ammel.

Sinema says she and Ammel became "romantic and intimate" in late May 2024 ... engaging in physical intimacy for the first time on May 27 in Sonoma, California ... adding that they were also physically intimate in New York City, Washington, D.C., Aspen and Phoenix in subsequent months.

As for why she's laying out an atlas for their hookups ... Sinema insists the location matters, because while they were getting busy all over the map, they never hooked up in North Carolina -- so she can't be dragged into court in that state.

Heather filed the lawsuit against Sinema in September 2025 in North Carolina.

Heather is also accusing Sinema of sending romantic messages to Matthew while he was in North Carolina ... including a photo of herself wrapped in only a towel.

But Sinema says she never sent such a picture ... and, even if she did, she didn't know he was in North Carolina, so it can't be used to give the state jurisdiction over her.