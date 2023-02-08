Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Dragged for Yellow Dress at State of the Union Address

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Big Bird Chic!!! 'Look at Me' Style at SOTU

2/8/2023 7:11 AM PT
Getty

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has a warning for DC -- or, at least, that's what her bold dress choice for the State of the Union address seems to scream ... 'cause it didn't do well at the polls.

The Senator from Arizona rocked a bright yellow dress with huge ruffle sleeves Tuesday night for President Biden's speech -- an obvious, eye-grabbing contrast to her fellow members of Congress who largely opted for black and navy business attire.

If she was looking for attention, Twitter gave her plenty.

One user wrote, "Kyrsten Sinema……tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention."

Getty

Others mocked her evening attire ... comparing her to the distinguished gentleman from Sesame Street, sharing a ton of memes and calling her out for confusing the political affair with the Grammys.

Another viewer wrote, "I feel so bad for every DEM who voted for Kyrsten Sinema. Can you imagine not being able to get a refund for THAT?"

Sinema ditched the Democratic Party last year, declaring herself an Independent -- so, maybe the yellow was her visual middle ground between red and blue??? 🤷🏽‍♂️

Getty

BTW, running a close second in SOTU fashion faux pas is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene!!! If her cream coat with fluffy fur collar lacked the loudness of Sinema's dress ... MTG more than made up for it with her mouth.

