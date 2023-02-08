Mitt Romney Tells George Santos 'You Don't Belong Here' at State Of The Union

Play video content

Senator Mitt Romney showed his utter contempt for Congressman George Santos -- telling the lyin' rep from New York his mere presence at the event -- especially where he was sitting -- proves he's shameless.

A visibly angry Romney walked into the House Chambers and crossed paths with Santos, who was all smiles. Romney launched, telling Santos, "You don't belong here," adding, "You ought to be embarrassed."

Santos seemed a bit taken aback, but shook it off and then tried to glad-hand anyone who would walk by.

Santos was one of the first to arrive on the House floor, grabbing a spot near where the President enters the Chamber.

Senator Mitt Romney was not going to be subjected to the shenanigans of George Santos without comment. pic.twitter.com/rKuRseSdpe — Symone D. Sanders-Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) February 8, 2023 @SymoneDSanders

After Biden's speech, Romney told reporters ... "I didn’t expect that he’d be standing there, trying to shake hands with every senator and the President of the United States."

Romney also said Santos "should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet, instead of parading in front of the President and people coming into the room."

On top of that, Romney said Santos would "hopefully" get removed from Congress after the House Ethics Committee completes its investigation into George's many lies about his background, education and charity work.

Santos also faces multiple federal and state probes looking into his possible campaign finance law violations. He has refused to step down despite many calls for him to do so.

Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT! https://t.co/ANxiQPxAua — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) February 8, 2023 @Santos4Congress