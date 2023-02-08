First Lady Jill Biden Kisses Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Lips

Play video content

First Lady Jill Biden may have played her husband's hand when it comes to the 2024 ticket ... and it all comes down to a kiss.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in the VIP section of the House, up in the gallery when the First Lady arrived. She planted a friendly kiss, smack on Doug's lips, which has now become a thing on social media.

The smooch is an old-fashioned, polite gesture for sure, but there could be political implications as well.

There have been rumblings within the Democratic Party about the Veep's fate as JB circles a 2nd bid for POTUS, which he's expected to announce in a couple weeks. Some Dems think Harris would be a drag on the ticket and want him to dump her and go with a new running mate.

Now it's certainly possible we and others may be reading too much into the kiss, but Jill and Joe know what time it is ... they've certainly been around long enough to know image matters. The fact that Jill gave Doug a Kay Jewelers greeting suggests the Prez and the Veep are tight ... making a ticket change less likely.